Paris Bees: Beekeepers use Paris' rooftops to harvest honey

The bee population is in sharp decline in France with farmers blaming the use of pesticides for low numbers. They've called on the government to take action to avoid what they say is a potential ecological disaster. But there's one place where bee numbers are booming. And as Assed Baig reports, it's not in a place you'd expect...or like. #france #paris #beekeepers