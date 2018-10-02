WORLD
55th Antalya Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase
The spirit of summer is still alive in Anatolia's south-west coast. But despite the good weather, a good portion of Turkey's fifth most populous city is staying indoors. The reason: The International Antalya Film Festival. This year's 55th edition is bigger in scale, scope and vision than ever before. And, with a handful of high profile movies in competition, it seems Antalya just got even warmer. So we sent Showcase producer Alican Pamir down there to take the temperature of this white-hot event. #AntalyaFilmFestival #GoldenOrange #Showcase
October 2, 2018
