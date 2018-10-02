WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is ‘Abiymania’ real hope, or hype?
In just six months Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has lifted a state of emergency, released thousands of activists from jail and signed a peace deal with Eritrea. Just to name a few. Not so long ago, these reforms would have been unthinkable. So how has he done it? Guests: Mohammed Ademo Oromo journalist and editor of the online magazine Opride.com Awol Allo Lecturer in law at Keele University Abebe Gellaw Journalist and activist #Ethiopia #AbiyAhmed #Reform
October 2, 2018
