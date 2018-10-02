October 2, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is China spying on the United States?
Last year it emerged that Beijing had destroyed a Washington espionage ring in China, executing many US informants. And Donald Trump has just accused China of meddling in the upcoming US mid-term elections. Guests: James Lewis Senior vice president and program director Center for Strategic and International Studies Xu Qinduo Political analyst specialising in Chinese affairs Glenn Carle Former CIA officer #China #US #Spy
Is China spying on the United States?
Explore