October 2, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indonesia Disaster: Death toll rises to more than 1,200 people
Officials in Indonesia say the death toll from Friday's earthquake and tsunami has risen to more than 12-hundred. Authorities fear hundreds of people are still trapped under collapsed buildings. And rescue and search teams are working in a race against time to try and find any survivors in the rubble. Ben Said reports. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake
Indonesia Disaster: Death toll rises to more than 1,200 people
Explore