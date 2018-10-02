Ronaldo Allegations: Nevada woman sues football star in rape case

A woman who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, has filed a civil lawsuit against the football superstar. In her suit, she says the five-time World Player of the Year, paid her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Ronaldo's legal team describe the claim as blatantly illegal. Lance Santos reports. #Ronaldo #MeToo