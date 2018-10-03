October 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia Housing Crisis: Multigenerational living on the rise
With homes in Australia becoming less affordable than ever before, many are looking to different ways of co-habitating. Multi-generational living - that's where more than one generation of family members live together under the one roof - is now on the rise across Australia. But as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the trend is not all about saving money. #Australia #HousingCrisis
Australia Housing Crisis: Multigenerational living on the rise
Explore