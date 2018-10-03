Charles Aznavour | Music | Showcase

Charles Aznavour, a formidable crooner and one of the touchstones in the era of "chanson français," has passed away at the age of 94. In songs like 'La Boheme', and 'Yesterday When I was Young' he sang stories of love, lost and found, and life, wasted and rejuvenated. In many ways, his 80-year career as a stage man is one long song that will be remembered for generations. #CharlesAznavour #Music #Showcase