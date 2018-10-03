Eritrea-Ethiopia Ties: Eritreans living in Ethiopia welcome peace deal

Ethiopia and Eritrea have declared a new era of peace and co-operation. The Ethiopian government says - nothing will be allowed to get in the way of the rapid reconciliation with its former rival. While a peace deal has been welcomed by many Eritreans living in Ethiopia, they're still uncertain about returning home as Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Eritrea #Ethiopia #PeaceDeal