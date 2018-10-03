How polarized are Brazil's voters?

Far right Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's popularity has surged after he survived an assassination attempt. But this week, the chants of support turned into cries of Ele Nao -- Portuguese for 'Not Him'. Tens of thousands of women have taken to the streets in protest, upset over the frontrunner who once told a congresswoman she wasn't worthy of being raped. So, while Brazil has been fractured over the jailing of ministers and former President Lula da Silva; are we also seeing a culture war leading into Sunday's presidential vote? Guests: Julio Morais Founder Public Administration Institute Natalia de Campos Co-founder Defend Democracy in Brazil Anthony Pereira Director Brazil Institute at King's College London