Is this the end of Brazil's Workers' party?

While The Workers’ Party pulled Brazil out of debt and transformed the nation into a major player on the global stage; it also has seen its founder, former President Lula da Silva, jailed on corruption charges. Can Fernando Haddad, who's running second in the polls, reclaim the party’s former glory by becoming president on Sunday? Guests: Valeska Martins Lula da Silva's lawyer Peter Collecott Former British Ambassador to Brazil Julio Morais Founder of the Public Administration Institute Natalia de Campos Co-founder of the Defend Democracy in Brazil #Eleicoes2018 #EleicoesDebate #BrazilElections2018