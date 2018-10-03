October 3, 2018
Plastic ban hurting businesses in Mumbai | Money Talks
Mumbai has become the largest Indian city to ban single-use plastics. Residents caught using plastic bags, cups or bottles could face fines of up to $350 and three months in jail. Officials have been dispatched across the sprawling metropolis to start enforcing the ban. As Ben Said reports, there's been some blowback to the environmental initiative. #Mumbai #PlasticBan
