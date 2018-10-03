October 3, 2018
BIZTECH
Diplomats and scientists discuss UN draft | Money Talks
Governments from around the world promised to keep global warming in check in 2015, when they signed the Paris climate accord. But new UN research shows the promises made back then won't be enough to stave-off the worst effects of climate change, and that countries need to do more to keep their heads above water. Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong. #GlobalWarming #UN
