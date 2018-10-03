Venezuela relaunches its petro cryptocurrency | Money Talks

The petro is back. This week, Venezuela re-introduced its cryptocurrency. It is part of economic reforms being made by the government. It hopes to end a recession that has caused food and medicine shortages. The first launch in February did not go as expected. Now the government promises tradability. But it's still unclear how that might work. Liz Maddock has the details. #Venezuela #Cryptocurrency #PetroCryptocurrency