October 3, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish prosecutors order arrest of over 400 people | Money Talks
Turkish authorities have taken more than 200 people into custody in a massive money-laundering crackdown. More than 400 arrest warrants have been issued as part of a probe into hundreds of millions of dollars authorities say were transferred to militant groups outside Turkey. For more, we speak to Taha Arvas, financial columnist at Daily Sabah. #MoneyLaundering #Turkey
Turkish prosecutors order arrest of over 400 people | Money Talks
Explore