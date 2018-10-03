EU members to boost co-operation on VAT fraud | Money Talks

EU finance ministers have agreed on a number of measures to improve the Value Added Tax (VAT) system within the bloc. They include sharing information on those involved in VAT fraud between EU enforcement bodies and a crackdown on cross-border money flows. For more on the story, TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #EU #VATfraud #TaxSystem