TRT World Forum Day 1 - Session 3: Disrupting the Established Order: Rise of the Global South

Watch our third session of the first day of #TRTWorldForum, “Disrupting the Established Order: Rise of the Global South” , where we’re joined by Hamid Karzai for a keynote speech and after Sergey Karaganov, Haiyan Wang, David McWilliams, Mamphela Ramphele and Baghdad Amreyev.