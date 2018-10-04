TRT World Forum: Two-day symposium under way in Istanbul

Diplomats, analysts and politicians from around the world are in Istanbul for TRT World's annual conference. The focus this year is peace and security in an increasingly divided world. Keynote speakers include Binali Yildrim, speaker of the Turkish parliament, Malaysia's recently freed and former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai. Arabella Munro reports. #TRTWorldForum