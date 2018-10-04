October 4, 2018
Pakistan Refugees: Legal status of refugees causes controversy
Pakistan is host to one of the world's largest refugee populations. Many of those from Afghanistan and Bangladesh have lived in the country for decades. Now the country's new prime minister wants to give citizenship to those born in Pakistan. But the plan isn't without its difficulties, as TRT World's Kamran Yousaf explains. #Pakistan #Refugees
