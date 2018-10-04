October 4, 2018
Imran Khan’s peace offer rejected by India, how long will they avoid dialogue?
When Imran Khan became Pakistan's prime minister, there were hopes that ties with India were about to improve. The first high-level talks in years were scheduled between the two country's leaders, but they were quickly scrapped. So are relations between the neighbors set get to worse? Hyder Abbasi reports #Pakistan #ImranKhan #India
