Indonesia Disaster: Soldiers ordered o open fire on looters

Indonesian authorities are struggling to maintain order - 6 days after an earthquake and tsunami hit Sulawesi island and killed more than 1,400 people. Soldiers have been ordered to shoot people caught looting. Survivors battling thirst and hunger have been raiding shops- as aid has been slow to reach affected areas. Natasha Hussain reports. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake