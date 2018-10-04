Can China wean itself off the world's reserve currency? | Money Talks

China's locking horns with the US over trade, but it's still keen to borrow in dollars. Beijing's hired a dozen banks to help sell US denominated bonds to the tune of $3 billion. Can China wean itself off the world's reserve currency? Our senior business producer Mobin Nasir put this question to the managing partner of the China India Institute, Haiyan Wang, who's in Istanbul for the TRT World Forum. #China #Currency