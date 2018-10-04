New York Times says US president and father cheated government | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump and his father allegedly tricked their way out of paying hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes. That's according to a months-long investigation by the New York Times. In a 13,000 word report, the newspaper pokes holes in Trump's image. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Trump #TaxFraud #NYTimes