October 4, 2018
Indonesia Disaster: Soldiers ordered to open fire on looters
Indonesian authorities are struggling to maintain order, six days after an earthquake and tsunami hit Sulawesi island and killed more than 1,400 people. Soldiers have been ordered to shoot people caught looting. Survivors battling thirst and hunger have been raiding shops, as aid has been slow to reach affected areas. Bruce Harrison reports. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake
