October 4, 2018
Russia Hack Accusations: Russia accused of global cyber attacks
Leading Western powers have gone on the offensive against Russia, accusing it of a barrage of cyber attacks on institutions and governments.The Dutch said they had disrupted an attempt to hack the international chemical weapons watchdog.which was carried out by Russian Military intelligence, known as the GRU. Sarah Morice reports. #russia #cyberattacks
