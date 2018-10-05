Kavanaugh Controversy: US Senate committee to have preliminary vote

Senators in the United States will stage a preliminary vote on Friday on whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court Justice. His nomination has been one of the most controversial in the country's history - following claims that he carried out a sexual assault as a teenager, claims that - he has categorically denied. The role of Supreme Court Justice is a crucial one in the US, as the court is the ultimate arbiter on issues such as abortion and immigration policy. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain explains. #Kavanaugh #USsenate #SupremeCourt