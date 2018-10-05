Earthquake Simulation: Turkey prepares for possible major earthquake

As Indonesia struggles with the aftermath of its earthquake and Tsunami - people in Turkey have had a brutal reminder of the devastation caused. Turkey is sitting in one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Earthquakes have killed thousands of people in the region the last twenty years. And now, the disaster management authority says - it's expecting a major earthquake, possibly in the next ten years. Hasan Abdullah reports. #Earthquake #QuakeSimulation