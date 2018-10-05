Antalya Film Festival Line-Up | Festivals | Showcase

How do you go about picking films to scope from a festival line-up that consists of nothing but critically acclaimed, award-winning motion pictures? That's precisely the dilemma moviegoers are facing at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival. To help remedy that, TRT World reporter Alican Pamir decided to lend a cinematic guiding hand by compiling a roundup of must-see feature films. And to talk more about this year's selection, Alican Pamir himself joins Showcase from the festival.