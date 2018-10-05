October 5, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Behind Italy’s anti-refugee politics
Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League parties have surged in popularity. Their anti-immigrant policies and Eurosceptic position are causing concern in the European Union. We ask Italy’s former foreign minister what he makes of the changes in his country’s politics. Guest: Franco Frattini, former Foreign Minister of Italy #Italy #Refugee #Anti-Immigrant-policies
Behind Italy’s anti-refugee politics
Explore