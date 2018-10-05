1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair | Contemporary Art | Showcase

When it comes to art, style or creative influences, the continent of Africa and the 54 countries contained within it cannot be described or classified as a single entity. And for the last six years, one fair in London has been showcasing as much of that diversity as possible, and at the same time bringing African artists to a global stage. Miranda Atty reports from London's Somerset House. And to find out about how the 1-54 African Art Fair is putting the continent's art scene on the map, Showcase is joined by Alistair Hicks. He is the author of a book titled Global Art Compass, which takes readers on a world tour of contemporary art.