Nobel Peace Prize 2018: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad share award

According to Nobel's tradition, the Peace Prize shall be awarded to the person who in the preceding year "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses". #NobelPeacePrize2018 #DenisMukwege #NadiaMurad