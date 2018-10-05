October 5, 2018
BIZTECH
US investigates Danske over money laundering | Money Talks
The US has launched an investigation into Denmark's biggest lender over a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scandal. It's hit Danske Bank's investors hard. The probe is focused on what's being called suspicious cash flows through the lender's Estonian operations. For more, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #DanskeBank #MoneyLaundering
