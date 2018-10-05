Wife of former PM charged in anti-graft probe | Money Talks

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's wife, Rosmah Mansor, has been charged with 17 offences, including money-laundering and tax evasion involving $1.7 million. We spoke to Clare Rewcastle Brown, founder of the Sarawak Report - an online investigative journalism resource which helped uncover the scandal. #NajibRazak #Malaysia #MoneyLaundering