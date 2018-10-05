WEF lowers global growth outlook to 3.8% | Money Talks

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China will hit global growth, according to the president of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende. He made the comments in an interview with our senior business producer Mobin Nasir at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul. Here's what else he had to say about the prospects for the world economy. #WEF #TradeWars #GlobalGrowth