Philippine central bank raises benchmark rates | Money Talks

The Philippines is among the emerging markets affected by the US Federal Reserve's tighter policies. Its currency is one of the worst-performing in the region. And higher consumer prices are testing President Rodrigo Duterte's popularity. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, analysts say these are just growing pains for the Southeast Asian nation. We spoke to Rajiv Biswas, Chief Asia-Pacific Economist at IHS Marki who told us about the impact of higher rates on the Philippine economy. #Philippines #Economy