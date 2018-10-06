Nobel Peace Prize 2018: Yazidi survivor, activist Nadia Murad wins

A Yazidi human rights activist, Nadia Murad, and a Congolese doctor, Denis Muk-weh-jeh (Mukwege) have been jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Murad was tortured and raped by Daesh fighters but later escaped to become the face of a campaign to free the Yazidi people. Jacob Brown reports. #NobelPeacePrize2018 #NadiaMurad #DenisMukwege