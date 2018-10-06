October 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indonesia Disaster: Shortage of supplies impacts relief efforts
More than a week on from Indonesia's deadly earthquake and tsunami, anger is growing among victims. A shortage of food, drinking water and medical supplies is impacting rescue and relief efforts. Nearly 16-hundred people have been killed in the disaster. And many more are still missing. Angela Murphy reports. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake
Indonesia Disaster: Shortage of supplies impacts relief efforts
Explore