Nobel Peace Prize goes to anti-rape activists

Denis Mukwege, a gynaecologist treating victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi woman and survivor of sexual slavery by Daesh in Iraq have been jointly awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. They are awarded for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence against the ones who suffer most in conflicts; women and children. #Nobel #Yazidi #Mukwege