Bosnia Elections: Demands to stop syndicated crime dominates vote
Security and public safety are dominating politics in Bosnia Herzegovina as the country heads into polls on Sunday. Thousands have attended rallies for the party they support… But equally huge turnouts in apolitical rallies have taken the spotlight. These are organised by relatives who have lost family members to criminal gangs. To find out why the situation has become this urgent, TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd travelled to Banja Luka, Bosnia's second largest city and capital of Republika Srpska, for some answers. #BosniaElections #SyndicatedCrime
October 6, 2018
