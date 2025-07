Montserrat Caballe 1933-2018: Spanish opera singer passes away at age 85

Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe has died at the age of 85 in Barcelona. The soprano was renowned for her bel canto technique.. and starred in 90 opera roles. Shamim Chowdhury looks back at her life. Watch full episode here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=THPnWJohKO8 #MontserratCaballe #Opera #Barcelona