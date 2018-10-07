October 7, 2018
Macedonia's Roma Community: Roma struggling for their language and identity
Roma in Europe have been persecuted for hundreds of years. And they've once again become the target of far-right nationalism across the continent. But in Macedonia, Roma are taking a stand and trying to gain recognition for their language and identity. Yasin Eken reports. #Macedonia #RomaCommunity #Farright
