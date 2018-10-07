October 7, 2018
Indonesia Disaster: Survivors struggle to recover from catastrophe
Indonesia's disaster management agency says up to 5000 people could still be missing on Sulawesi island more than a week after the area was hit by an earthquake and tsunami. The latest official death toll stands at more than 1700 but it's feared many bodies may still be buried under mud and debris. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake
