October 8, 2018
Bangladesh Floating School: Floating schools help children keep learning
Climate change is being strongly felt across low-lying Bangladesh - with increased flooding and rapid erosion impacting millions of lives. But Bangladeshis are finding ways to adapt - including creating "floating schools" so children are still able to get an education. Habiba Hamid reports. #floatingschools #Bangladesh
