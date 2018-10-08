October 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenya Sheep Farming: Government looking to revive textile industry
Agriculture is the backbone of the Kenyan economy, and for years wool production was booming. But sheep farmers had to give up their trade after textile plants closed down in the early 1990s. Now, nearly three decades later, Kenya's wool industry is making a comeback. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. #SheepFarming #Kenya #TextileIndustry
Kenya Sheep Farming: Government looking to revive textile industry
Explore