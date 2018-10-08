Cow Methane: Swiss firm invents feed to reduce methane gas

As greenhouse gas emissions increase, temperatures around the world could rise by as much as six degrees by the year 2100. One of the main gases responsible for global warming is methane. One of the ways it's produced is when livestock burp or pass wind. Now, one company has come up with a feed that could reduce methane from cows by 10 percent. Shamim Chowdhury reports. #switzerland