Leading boat brands showcase at Istanbul’s boat show | Money Talks

There are few better ways to get away from the troubles of the work week than setting off on a yacht - if you can afford it, that is. But building these luxury boats is serious business. Many of the biggest brands are here in Istanbul for the Eurasia Boat Show. And they've already snagged deals worth millions of dollars. #IstanbulBoatShow #LuxuryBoats