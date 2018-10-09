Tokyo's historic fish market forced to relocate | Money Talks

If you've ever found yourself awake at 5am in Tokyo with a craving for the freshest sushi money can buy, there has been, until now, only one place to go - the nearly century-old Tsukiji fish market. But on Saturday, it closed its shutters for the last time before heading to a new location. And predictably, not everyone's happy about it. Mayu Yoshida has more. #Tsukiji #Tokyo #FishMarket