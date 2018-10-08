Missing Saudi Journalist: Turkey requests to search Saudi consulate

He went back to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, leaving his phone with his fiance, who said he never came back out. Turkish authorities say a Saudi delegation of 15 people arrived in Istanbul on the same day, visited the consulate, and departed the city several hours later. Liz Maddock has more. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia