Bangladesh Booming | Money Talks Special

For years, Bangladesh was one of the poorest countries in the world. But over the past decade its economy has grown by more than six per cent every year. The world bank has raised its status from a low income country to a middle income one. And many women are taking a leading role in the economy. Money Talks takes a look at the factors behind what’s being described as a burgeoning tiger economy and ask if it can be sustained. #Bangladesh #Economy