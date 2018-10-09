Where is Jamal Khashoggi? | Indonesia’s search for answers | The Newsmakers speaks to IFRC head

Prominent Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi has been missing since entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. Was he killed by his own government? Also, more than a week after a devastating tsunami, Indonesia’s government announces an end to its search for survivors. But could more lives have been saved? And, The Newsmakers speaks to Francesco Rocca, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies about how they’re tackling the most pressing humanitarian crises. #TheNewsmakers #JamalKhashoggi #Indonesia